With local healthcare opting out, County mulls taking on financial risk of IMCare

Itasca County is being forced to consider taking on the financial risk of Itasca Medical Care (IMCare), or give up IMCare altogether.

The recent announcement by Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, the largest medical provider to IMCare patients in the county, that they were leaving the risk pool for IMCare has caused a sudden clamor for decision-making.

IMCare is a county based purchasing healthcare pass-through, meaning that medical assistance eligible residents have their health care plan through IMCare. IMCare is a division of Itasca County.

The only other similar program in the state is the entity Prime West, also a county based purchasing group, but a conglomeration of 13 Minnesota counties with around 50,000 members. In most counties in the state, medical assistance eligible clients receive health care plan administration through a corporate provider, such as HealthPartners.

Formerly IMCare’s Division Manager, Brett Skyles, says that IMCare is similar to other contracted health plans with a framework of provider networks, with the major advantage of offering local control. Skyles is now the county administrator.

“It keeps the control local, the dollars local, and gives people in the community jobs,” Skyles said, adding, “It gives Itasca County customers an extra level of service, this is a community investment paradigm.”

Skyles says the best example of IMCare’s success is the addition of another health plan to the region a couple years ago, with no additional access to local dental care providers. “I guarantee if somebody new comes in they would not add local dental care providers,” he stated.

The financial risk of IMCare has been carried by a network of county providers since 1982, and according to Skyles, the system has usually been low-risk for those providers. He says out of those last 35 years, only five of them have been at a loss.

The “risk pool” means that if, at the end of the year the money allotted by state and federal funds does not cover actual costs, each risk pool participant would pay into the pool to cover the difference. Conversely, if at year’s end there is excess revenue, that money is shared by the risk pool providers.

However, he admits that 2015 was a watershed year, one that had higher than usual costs, prompting a change to the current risk pool model.

And it is a change with serious repercussions, says Skyles, “No one else besides the county can do it, the only other option if the county doesn’t take the risk is for it to go non-local.”

Mike Youso, CEO of Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, says he has been addressing the challenges inherent in IMCare for several years, calling it “a ticking time bomb.” He said Grand Itasca’s recent affiliation with Fairview had nothing to do with the decision.

According to Youso the primary reason Grand Itasca made the decision to pull back is simple economics brought on by two major events: State funding has shrunk, and the financial risk has risen with a jump in IMCare enrollees. Those two variables have created a significant business risk that Grand Itasca has no control over.

The rise in IMCare participants from 5,000 to around 8,500 in the last four years is the result of the Affordable Care Act.

In February, Grand Itasca announced to the county board that they were giving a 120 day notice of leaving the risk pool. “Our hope is that county board will take positive action before then, and if their decision is deemed appropriate by Grand Itasca, we’ve let them know we would stay in the risk pool until January to avoid disruption,” Youso stated.

Bigfork Valley Healthcare also gave notice of withdrawing from the risk pool in February.

Essentia, which owns and operates Deer River Healthcare, did not give notice.

“We want our patients and the community to know that we have successfully worked with IMCare for many years and that for this reason, we did not give notice,” said Marsha Green, COO, Administrator with Essentia Health East Region. “We did not give notice to a model that provided us local control, communication, and openly worked with providers and staff. The loss experienced in 2015 was identifiable and mitigated for 2016. Essentia Health – Deer River actually met and agreed to accept lower rates to offset the loss to the risk pool in collaboration with other entities in Itasca County. We do not want to see IMCare and its commitment to local communities and Itasca County go away.”

Arguing that the risk model in question is too small to withstand the buffets of a volatile health care market, Youso says the industry standard requires a minimum of 75,000 participants to absorb the overall risk. That’s a factor that Youso believes the county should consider in their assessment. “The reality is that they (the county) cannot physically manage the plan with those numbers,” he stated.

The good news is that no matter what decisions are made at the county level no one will go without the ability to receive medical treatment. “Enrollees are not going to be without care or coverage, the worst case scenario would roll them onto state medical assistance, and then PMAPs (Prepaid Medical Assistance Plans) would bid on the business,” Youso said.

Warning that problems could arise if the county assumes the risk, Youso says that negotiating health care contracts is highly specialized. “If the county takes this on then we all (each separate healthcare provider) have to negotiate independently for a contract, and no one is obligated to have a contract,” Youso said. Concerned that in the event of a deficit year the county would intend to pay a lower reimbursement rate than even MA, Youso says Grand Itasca could not weather that kind of financial strain.

This year Grand Itasca will be issuing a check to IMCare for nearly $1.7 million to cover losses in 2015.

The largest provider of IMCare in the county, Grand Itasca currently has 14 percent of their clientele on IMCare, and another nine percent with straight medical assistance.

Itasca County Board Chair Terry Snyder says that the board has not had the chance for any in-depth discussion on the topic, and for his part, he remains neutral until more information is gathered.

With rapid changes occurring in health care at all levels of government, Snyder says the board will make an educated determination about whether they should continue to administer the health care program. “In general terms the board is very concerned about the future uncertainty of health care, as both state and federal funding is in question,” Snyder said, recognizing the substantial risk the shift would hold.

A committee is being formed to study the issue, including two county commissioners. However, Snyder says he is recommending that there should be more than county personnel on the committee. “We need to add two to three citizens for an added level of transparency, and an outside source to evaluate the risk for us,” Snyder said, adding that he is willing to invest money into having expert help in studying the entire issue.

With no clear path yet defined for the county’s medical assistance consumers, Snyder says there is consensus that government’s role in health care is in flux. “Why not open every single door to investigate? That is good government,” Snyder said.

While Snyder says the benefit of having local control is clearly demonstrated in how quickly residents get the health care they need, he also says the financial risk must be weighed carefully.

Snyder plans to back any suggestions to have a third party evaluate the issue at this week’s board meeting. “I’m going to advocate that we get outside assistance to investigate this thoroughly, and until then I’m neutral on whether Itasca County should take the risk,” he stated.

Disclosure to readers: SRNF Publisher and Editor Beth Bily serves on the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital Board of Directors.